Waikato state highway works for early 2021 - NZTA

Friday, 18 December, 2020 - 13:53

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is giving Waikato motorists an early heads up on some key pieces of work scheduled for early in the new year.

Some of these works had been scheduled to be completed ahead of the festive holiday break, but needed to be deferred due to weather.

State Highway 29, western (Waikato) side of the Kaimai Range: Waka Kotahi will recommence major road reconstruction works the week of Monday 11 January 2021. The works in 2021 will start with the reconstruction of a section of the east-bound Crawler Lane between the SH29 / State Highway 28 intersection and the Swap Kaimai Farm entrance.

Later in January, road reconstruction works will also take place adjacent to the Kaimai Mamaku Lookout Rest Area; followed by road resurfacing works between the Swap Kaimai Farm Entrance and the Kaimai Mamaku Lookout Rest Area.

State Highway 1, Desert Road: Foam bitumen stabilisation will take place at two sites on State Highway 1 on the Desert Road from mid-January. Work will take place near the Mangatoetoenui Stream Bridge during the week beginning 18 January, and just south of Kaimanawa Road during the week beginning 25 January. These works were scheduled for earlier this month but have been moved to the new year, due to weather.

Works will be undertaken between 7am and 7pm, with Stop/Go traffic management and a temporary speed limit of 30km/h in place. Minor delays can be expected during work hours. Outside work hours both lanes will remain open, however, there may be a reduced speed limit in places due to uneven surfaces.

SH1 north of Piarere: Waka Kotahi will be undertaking major road rehabilitation work around the passing lanes from 12 January 2021. The work is expected to take up to three weeks and will require the closure of the passing lanes. There will be a temporary speed limit in place and motorists should expect some delays.

These works are part of the Waka Kotahi spring/summer road maintenance programme, which will see repairs and reseals on state highways across the Waikato to ensure the safety and resilience of the state highway network.

For up to date information on road works, traffic, detours and delays, motorists are encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website journeys.nzta.govt.nz.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey this summer. Keep up to date with:

- Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiWaiBP

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)