Charges laid in relation to baby death, Hamilton - NZ Police

Friday, 18 December, 2020 - 14:20

Hamilton Police have completed a thorough investigation into the tragic incident on Masefield Drive, Hamilton on 25 October, which resulted in the death of a one-day-old baby.

We can confirm a 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with owning a dog that causes serious injury/death to any person, an offence against Section 58 of the Dog Control Act 1996.

He is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court this afternoon.