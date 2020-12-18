Hamilton Police seek sightings of missing six-year-old

Friday, 18 December, 2020 - 14:40

Police are looking for sightings of six-year-old Laurel who is missing from his home in Maeroa, Hamilton.

He is described as of a small build with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a plain black t-shirt and tan coloured shorts.

His family and Police are concerned for his welfare and want to make sure he is safe, so are asking anyone who has seen him to contact Police immediately.

If you have seen him or have any information which can help please call 105, quoting job number P044815750.