Crash on Southern Motorway

Police are responding to a crash between a truck and a car just before the Lambie Drive offramp.
The northbound lane is completely blocked as a result.
The Lambie Drive offramp is closed and motorists will be able to re-enter the motorway at Cavendish Drive.
Please expect delays if travelling through this area.
