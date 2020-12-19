Crash on Manurewa-Takanini on-ramp

|
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash at the Manurewa-Takanini on-ramp, northbound, where a truck has rolled.
Police were called about 12.10pm.
There have been no serious injuries however the on-ramp is currently closed.
Motorists should expect delays and take an alternative route, if possible.
