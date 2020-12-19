Wellington Police seeking information on assault

Saturday, 19 December, 2020 - 15:50

Wellington Police investigating an assault in the central city overnight are seeking anyone who can help, to come forward.

Around 3:15am today, a male was knocked to the ground in a disorder incident outside Subway on Dixon Street.

Police have spoken to a number of people, but are looking for anyone who saw what happened, or may have information that could be of use, to let us know.

We would also like to thank those members of the public who helped the victim and called emergency services.

If you can help, please contact Police via 105 and quote file number 201219/4960.