Two lucky Lotto players win $500,000

Saturday, 19 December, 2020 - 20:51

Two lucky Lotto Players will be starting their Christmas festivities early after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Bucklands Beach Superette in Auckland and at Four Square Matarangi in Whitianga.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $16 million.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Kaitaia who took home $700,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Pak N Save Kaitaia in Kaitaia.

Lotto New Zealand’s Christmas promotion is now on. All Lotto Triple Dip tickets bought between Sunday 13 December and 7.30pm Saturday 26 December will be in the draw to win over 300 extra prizes, including $1 million cash, five Jaguar I-PACE SE vehicles (+ORC) and 300 prizes of $5,000 cash.

