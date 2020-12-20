State Highway 2 closed in Wairarapa following crash

Sunday, 20 December, 2020 - 12:35

State Highway 2 between Carterton and Greytown in the Wairarapa is closed following a crash earlier today.

A car collided with a tree at 11.20am.

The driver, the sole occupant of the car, has been airlifted to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition.

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the crash scene.

Motorists in the area are asked to delay travel or take alternative routes wherever possible.