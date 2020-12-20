State Highway 2 closed in Wairarapa following crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
State Highway 2 between Carterton and Greytown in the Wairarapa is closed following a crash earlier today.
A car collided with a tree at 11.20am.
The driver, the sole occupant of the car, has been airlifted to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition.
The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the crash scene.
Motorists in the area are asked to delay travel or take alternative routes wherever possible.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice