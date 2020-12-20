Cyclist injured on SH2

|
State Highway 2 at Karangahake Gorge is currently down to one lane due to an incident where a cyclist has been injured.
Initial reports suggest they are in a serious condition.
Emergency services will work to have the road fully reopened as soon as possible.
Motorists should expect delays.
