Serious crash in Whanganui

Sunday, 20 December, 2020 - 13:05

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash at the intersection of State Highway 3 and Watt Livingstone Road, Westmere, Whanganui.

The crash, between a car and a motorcycle, occurred at 12.30pm.

Initial indications are that at least one person has suffered critical injuries.

Diversions are being put in place and motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff at the scene.