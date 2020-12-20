One person killed in State Highway 3 crash

|
One person has died in a crash on State Highway 3, Westmere, Whanganui District.
Emergency services were alerted to the crash, at the intersection of State Highway 3 and Watt Livingstone Road, at 12.30pm.
Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff at the scene.
