One person killed in State Highway 3 crash

Sunday, 20 December, 2020 - 13:40

One person has died in a crash on State Highway 3, Westmere, Whanganui District.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash, at the intersection of State Highway 3 and Watt Livingstone Road, at 12.30pm.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff at the scene.