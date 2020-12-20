Wellington Police launch homicide investigation

Sunday, 20 December, 2020 - 14:20

Wellington Police have commenced a homicide investigation in relation to the death of a man in Karori overnight.

Police were called at 8.30am after a family member located the man deceased at a property in Percy Dyett Drive.

Police will remain at the property over the next few days, alongside ESR, undertaking a scene examination.

The community can also expect a significant police presence in the area over the coming days, as we seek to provide reassurance to local residents and speak to potential witnesses.

If you did hear or see something in the Percy Dyett Avenue area last night which may assist our enquiries, please contact Wellington Police via 105, quoting job number P044839711.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.