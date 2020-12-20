Road closed following serious crash at Poukawa

Sunday, 20 December, 2020 - 14:50

Emergency services are attending following a serious motorcycle crash on Middle Road, Poukawa.

The crash occurred around 1:55pm.

The motorcyclist is in a serious condition and will be transported to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending, and the road is likely to be closed for some time.

Diversions are in place on Mutiny Road and Te Aute Trust Road.

Motorists are advised to take alternative routes.