Arrests following serious assault in Tauranga

Sunday, 20 December, 2020 - 16:05

Police have arrested nine people following an incident on Willow Street, Tauranga last night that left a man seriously injured.

Police were called about 6.50pm following a report of a disorder incident where a group of people approached a man at a bus stop and following a verbal exchange, the man was allegedly assaulted by the group.

The people are not known to each other.

The man received serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

He has since been discharged.

In relation to the incident, nine people were arrested.

A 20-year-old man is due to appear in Tauranga District Court tomorrow on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The remainder will undergo a youth process.

Police are still working to locate a further person believed to be involved.

The arrests should bring some reassurance to the community that this type of incident will not be tolerated.

Everyone in our community deserves to go about their lives safely and feeling safe.

Police hope these quick arrests demonstrate our commitment to holding those responsible to account.

We would also like to thank those members of the public who witnessed the incident and acted quickly to call emergency services and provide help to the victim.

As the matter is now before the courts, Police will not be commenting further.