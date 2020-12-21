Police seek sightings of Cacia Fernandes-Dias

Monday, 21 December, 2020 - 11:45

Police are seeking sightings of Cacia Fernandes-Dias.

Cacia, 48, was reported missing on 20 October from Auckland where she was living.

Police believe Cacia has travelled to the Hutt Valley or the Wellington City area.

Police are concerned for her safety and urge anyone who has seen Cacia or knows of her whereabouts to contact Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 201020/7967.