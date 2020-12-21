Counties Manukau Police disappointed by drink driver behaviour

Monday, 21 December, 2020 - 12:20

Counties Manukau Police are disappointed by the number of drivers found to be driving impaired this month as part of their Christmas road safety operation.

Over the past three weeks our officers have stopped nearly 21,000 vehicles at alcohol checkpoints as part of an impairment operation leading into the holiday period.

Concerningly, this month 121 drivers in Counties Manukau have been summonsed to appear in court on drink driving or impairment-related charges.

A further 12 motorists are awaiting the results of blood analysis and the number of prosecutions are likely to increase.

Senior Sergeant Jono Chappell says each of these motorists have placed themselves and other road users at risk of death or serious injury by choosing to drive impaired.

"We are disappointed by the actions of a number of motorists who have made very poor decisions by choosing to drive while impaired.

"2020 has been a tough year for everyone and the last thing Police want to do over the holiday period is to knock on your door advising you that a loved one has been killed or seriously injured as a result of a crash," says Senior Sergeant Chappell.

Last year alcohol or drugs were a factor in 131 fatal crashes and 432 serious injury crashes across the country.

"Motorists need to take responsibility for their own actions.

We know over the festive period there is an increase in alcohol consumption.

"If you are drinking, make sure you plan ahead and have an alternative way to get home safely, whether it be a designated driver, taxi or other ride-share service.

"It’s also important to look out for your mates.

If you know they have been drinking, do not allow them to get behind the wheel.

You can call the Police if needed."

Police will continue to be highly visible over the holiday period and breath test all motorists spoken to.

"Our priority is keeping our roads safe for all motorists, however we need our community to do their part and not drink when driving.