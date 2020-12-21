Be fire safe when holidaying this summer - FENZ

Monday, 21 December, 2020 - 12:54

If you’re going away for the summer holidays, Fire and Emergency want you to stay fire safe.

"Whether you’re going to your family bach, a festival, your regular campsite or exploring somewhere new in New Zealand this summer, make sure you stay safe with fire," says Fire and Emergency National Advisor Fire Risk Management Pete Gallagher.

"If you’re camping - before you light a campfire or bonfire go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check the local fire danger and fire season."

"A fire permit may be required if it’s a restricted fire season. If the weather’s too hot and windy, hold off lighting that fire so it doesn’t get out of control."

"If you are having a campfire, make sure there is nothing close by that could catch fire and once done, pour water over it and ensure it is completely out."

"Don’t let off fireworks - especially when it’s windy. One stray firework could easily start a wildfire in the hot and dry conditions we’re expecting this summer.

"Make sure you have working smoke alarms in your bach or caravan. It can be easy to forget when it’s not your everyday home, but smoke alarms save lives."

"If you’re bringing out the BBQ - make sure it’s clean, there are no gas leaks and you’re using it in a well-ventilated area away from anything that could catch fire."

"And just like at home - don’t drink and fry."

Follow these handy hints to stay safe over summer and make sure your holiday isn’t ruined by a devastating fire.

Find more fire safety advice for your holiday at www.checkitsalright.nz.