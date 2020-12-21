Boost for Wakatipu's affordable housing stocks - Council

Monday, 21 December, 2020 - 14:11

Wakatipu’s affordable housing stocks are set for a boost, with Councillors approving a key land transfer at December’s Full Council meeting.

At least 68 affordable housing properties will be built on 3.68 hectares of former Council-owned land in Jopp Street, Arrowtown. The land was initially resolved for transfer to the Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust (the Trust) for $1 in April 2019.

At the same December meeting, Council also agreed to extend its role as Guarantor for the Trust for an amount of $2M to secure the extension of their loan from Central Lakes Trust to support their Shotover Country Rental properties. The extension period is for a further five years.

Additionally, as a result of a previous Council resolution from October 2017, QLDC will provide the Trust with 5% of the value of the land sale at Lakeview in Queenstown, which will also go towards providing more much-needed affordable housing. The first staged payment of over $129,000 was made this month.

Councillor and former chair of the Mayoral Housing Affordability Taskforce John MacDonald said the land transfer, loan guarantee and payment demonstrated Council’s willingness to tackle the district’s affordable housing issues, and confidently partner with the Trust as the right organisation to deliver on this.

"QLDC has long had a good relationship with the Trust," Mr MacDonald said.

"We’re delighted to be able to take steps to help address the affordable housing shortage here in Queenstown-Wakatipu, and throughout the wider district. These are very significant contributions from Council that will make a big difference in the years to come."

Trust chair Andrew Blair expressed his gratitude for QLDC’s support.

"We are very grateful for the ongoing backing we receive from Council through mechanisms like this. We see this as a transfer from the balance sheet of one community-owned organisation to another. By facilitating this project, both Council and the Trust can continue to strive towards our aligned goal of assisting 1000 households into affordable homes by 2028."

More information about the Jopp Street transfer can be found here: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/media/qzifjslj/9-jopp-street-covering-report.pdf