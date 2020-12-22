Crash on Southern Motorway

Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 - 06:35

Police are currently in attendance at a crash on the Southern Motorway, north-bound near Otahuhu.

It occurred at around 5.42am when a vehicle is reported to have crossed two lanes suddenly causing another two cars to collide, one of which has flipped.

The vehicle which has crossed the two lanes has left the scene and Police are making enquiries to locate the driver.

No one has been seriously injured.

We have two lanes open but this is causing delays for motorists.