New network of trails proposed for Wakatipu

Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 - 07:22

The Wakatipu community is being asked for feedback on a new network of trails to promote walking and cycling as a preferred travel choice.

The Way to Go group - consisting of Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC), Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and the Otago Regional Council (ORC) - is designing a network of over 80km of pathways across the Wakatipu Basin, providing for active travel whether by foot, bike, e-scooter or e-bike.

QLDC General Manager Property and Infrastructure and Way to Go Board chairperson Peter Hansby said that investment in active travel improvements will help to give locals and visitors genuine choice in how they move around the Wakatipu Basin.

"Following funding approval in October 2019 we’ve made a lot of progress designing new pathways and upgrades and improvements to a number of existing trails that will provide better connections to some of our newer neighbourhoods. The goal is to encourage more people to cycle or walk, particularly for commuting purposes," Mr Hansby said.

"Earlier in the year we identified a number of priority routes and we’re working on progressing these. As part of this process, we’re checking in to make sure the routes and the types of paths we’re proposing will meet community needs," he said.

The routes include Old Shotover River / KimiÄkau Bridge to Frankton; Joe O’Connell Drive to Frankton Track; Lake Hayes Estate to Frankton; Jacks Point to Frankton Track; Fernhill to Queenstown; Lake Hayes Estate to Old Shotover River / KimiÄkau Bridge and improvements to the Frankton Track and Arthurs Point to Queenstown route.

An engagement document and online survey is available now at letstalk.qldc.govt.nz

Community input closes on 27 January 2021.