Quarter of a century of MMP among next year's national commemorations - MCH

Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 - 08:00

Five national commemorations, including the 25th anniversary of the country’s first general election under the MMP electoral system, will be marked in New Zealand during 2021 ManatÅ« Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage Tumu Whakarae Chief Executive Bernadette Cavanagh said today.

"These commemorations reflect significant moments in Aotearoa’s history," Bernadette Cavanagh said.

"As well as the 25th anniversary of the first MMP election, next year also marks the 175th anniversary of the Battle of Ruapekapeka, which led to the end of the Northern War, and the 50th anniversary of the Pacific Islands Forum.

"The 125th anniversary of the Brunner mining disaster on 26 March 1896 will also be observed. This remains New Zealand’s worst industrial accident with the death of 65 miners, and its impact on West Coast communities was felt for generations.

"In addition, the 75th anniversary of the arrival of New Zealand troops in Japan following the end of the Second World War as part of Jayforce will take place. More than 4,500 servicemen and women were deployed in Japan between 1946-48 to assist with restoring peace and rebuilding communities.

"The commemorations are spread throughout 2021 and will complement the annual observation of other important national anniversaries such as Waitangi Day, Anzac Day and other military anniversaries, including the Korean War and Vietnam Veterans’ Day.

"We invite organisations planning activities based on these commemorations to connect with us, so we can collate and share information," said Bernadette Cavanagh.

The 2021 commemorations are: 11 January: 175th anniversary of the Battle of Ruapekapeka (1846)

19 March: 75th anniversary of the arrival of Jayforce in Japan (1946)

26 March: 125th anniversary of the Brunner mine disaster (1896)

5-7 August: 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Pacific Islands Forum (originally the South Pacific Forum) (1971)

12 October: 25th anniversary of the first MMP election (1996)

Further information is available at https://mch.govt.nz/nz-identity-heritage/commemorations-and-anniversaries or by emailing commemorations@mch.govt.nz