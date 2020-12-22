ASB and The Salvation Army 'bring Christmas to 5,000 families'

Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 - 08:55

ASB has teamed up with The Salvation Army to provide 5,000 hampers for those in need across the country this Christmas.

Each parcel contains enough food to help families share in a meal with their loved ones at Christmas, bringing a little joy to the end of a tough year.

The Salvation Army’s director of Community Ministries, Jono Bell, says this year has been harder than most for a lot of New Zealanders, and the hampers will be a big help.

"For some, Christmas will be a welcome end to a difficult year. But for many, this will be the first time they have had to reach out for support from the Salvation Army," says Jono.

"For too many New Zealanders, the only gift they want this Christmas is ‘hope’. Hope to regain stability; hope to get back their dignity and self-esteem; hope that Christmas Day will bring even a little joy; hope of regaining their emotional wellbeing; hope for the future,"

Demand for support from charities such as the Salvation Army has increased exponentially this year, with job losses and many people under more financial pressure due to COVID-19. ASB head of Community and Sponsorship Mark Graham says it’s great to be able to support a charity that is looking out for local communities at Christmas.

"This has been an incredibly tough year for so many people. A lot of families were struggling before the impacts of COVID-19 set in, and this has only been exacerbated in recent months. However, we have also seen some amazing charity work this year, with organisations like the Salvation Army going above and beyond to look after those in our communities who need it most," says Mr Graham.

"We firmly believe everyone deserves to have a good meal at Christmas and to share the day with those closest to them. We’re incredibly proud to be partnering with the Salvation Army to help provide food for 5,000 families this year."

ASB volunteers from across the country have come together at Salvation Army centres to pack the Christmas hampers, which will be distributed to families in Dunedin, Gisborne, Hamilton, Hawkes Bay, Invercargill, Nelson, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Queenstown, Rotorua, Tauranga, Whakatane and Whangarei in the lead up to Christmas.