AA Pet Insurance share its 'top tips for a safe summer with your pet'

Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 - 09:17

As the festive season takes off and the Christmas goodies arrive in homes, AA Pet Insurance is reminding people there’s one family member who needs to stay out of the pantry.

AA Pet Insurance Marketing Manager Becky McQuoid says many of our holiday food favourites can be really harmful, and even deadly to our furry friends.

"Things like Christmas pudding, mince pies, alcohol, chocolate and nuts should never be consumed by pets. It’s best to not put these under the tree as it’s unlikely a layer of wrapping paper will stop a curious canine.

"It is also important to keep in my mind the plants around your home and the effects they can have. Christmas Lilies pose a serious threat to cats if they ingest their pollen leading to kidney failure."

If you are heading out of town for the season, AA Pet Insurance advise owners there are things to keep in mind to ensure your pet is comfortable and less likely to dampen the holiday spirit.

Becky says for pets staying at home, separation anxiety can be a very real thing.

"Providing a guide of detailed care instructions for a pet-sitter or a kennel/cattery can help keep your mind at ease that your pet is well taken care of while you’re away."

If your pet will be tagging along for your road trip, you’ll need to pack a bag for them too! Don’t forget the essential items they may need such as food bowls, toys, blankets and medications.

"While on the road, keeping your pet secure in the car is essential for both their safety and yours. You don’t want them wandering throughout the vehicle as you drive, especially not on your lap.

"Allow for toilet breaks and a chance to stretch their legs just as you would for the rest of the family."

During summer in particular, it is never safe to leave your pet alone in the car.

"Temperatures in cars can skyrocket and leaving your pet alone even for a short period of time is extremely dangerous. Winding down the window or parking in the shade is not enough," says Becky.