New racial awareness series 'helps educate and break ignorance on racism'

Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 - 10:12

A new racial awareness series has been released by young Kiwi organisation, The Lovepost, in a bid to expand people's understanding of non-Eurocentric worldviews and break ignorance on racism, both at home and globally.

The series titled 'Decolonise Your mind' will include over 50 articles that explore the stories of humanity, from origin to present-day and put the worldviews of Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour at the forefront.

"The Lovepost’s focus since inception has been on social and environmental issues, so it made sense for us to launch a theme that explored the stories of those who are often silenced. Emphasis on silenced because BIPOC are not voiceless; we have always had voices, but until now, we have been silenced," says The Lovepost’s editor, Rowena Bahl.

This series helps us to understand that the modern world is not the result of natural evolution, but largely a product of Western knowledge systems and their global domination. Through illustrations, photography, poetry and in-depth articles, the series enables Kiwis to learn about the history and impact of racial injustice happening both within and beyond our borders.

To find out more, visit www.thelovepost.global