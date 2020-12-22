Level 2 water restrictions introduced - Hastings Council

Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 - 10:16

Level 2 water use restrictions have been introduced in Hastings to help conserve water for the summer months ahead. At Level 2, hoses and sprinklers can only be used between 6am and 8am and 7pm and 9pm every second day - at odd numbered homes on odd dates, and even numbered homes on even dates. The restrictions apply to all homes which source water from a public Hastings District Council supply.

As well as conserving water, using hoses and sprinklers during these cooler times of the day means gardens get the best out of the water as it is not quickly dried off by the heat.

Council is implementing its water restrictions as required by the conditions of its resource consent from the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council. One of the indicators is the level of the Mangateretere Stream, which has dropped to near its minimum level, triggering the first stage of restrictions.

Council is reviewing its watering programmes for its parks and gardens in the same way that gardeners are being asked to.

Hours of watering are being reduced and moved to the coolest times of the day at parks and gardens supplied from the public system. Some public parks and private green spaces, including the Hawke’s Bay Racecourse and the Tomoana Showgrounds Hawke’s Bay, have their own bores and so are not subject to the restrictions. For saving water (inside the home)

Help us conserve water

Check for leaks and fix any leaking taps, pipes or cisterns.

Use 'eco' settings on dishwashers and washing machines if available and don’t run them unless they are full

Scrape dirty dishes rather than rinsing

Turn off taps while brushing teeth

Take shorter showers

Limit toilet flushing: if it's yellow let it mellow

Store drinking water in the fridge instead of running the tap cold.

Tips for saving water (outside the home)

Follow the water restrictions; sprinklers and hoses every second day (odd number homes on odd dates; even number homes on even dates - between 6am and 8am and 7pm and 9pm)

Don't water the concrete, use a directional sprinkler

Reuse 'grey water' from the washing machine on lawns and gardens where possible

Use a bucket of water when washing the car, rather than the hose

Use a broom to clean paths rather than hosing.