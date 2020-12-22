No more coal for Christmas - Dunedin School Strike 4 Climate

Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 - 10:31

Today students and friends from Dunedin’s School Strike 4 Climate, Coal Action Network Aotearoa and Extinction Rebellion Otepoti will be singing Christmas Carols Against Coal, beginning in the Octagon at 12 then walking to the registered office of Greenbriar Ltd, the Dunedin owners of two Southland coal mines. Singing will end in the Meridian Mall around 1pm.

"We are layering the merriment of the season with the deeper implications of our government failing to prevent the use of coal" said Otago Girls’ High School student JA Thea.

"Lignite from Greenbriar’s New Vale mine, the lowest quality and dirtiest kind of coal, is burned in schools across Dunedin to warm pupils and staff in the winter, but at what cost? Not only are the plumes of black smoke darkening the skies and tipping our climate closer to the 1.5 degrees point of no return, but coal is affecting how whole generations breathe."

"This is a locally relevant problem we have the ability to address immediately," Dante Dawes, one of the school students who helped stop the coal train at Dunedin Railway Station on Saturday 5 December said. "As a young person with a chronic respiratory health condition I would love to see the change happen that could prevent my generation’s younger siblings from developing the same issues."

Asthma and other respiratory diseases are the 3rd leading cause of death in New Zealand, which has some of the world’s highest rates of asthma. This year with COVID-19 sweeping the world the correlation between rates of air pollution and fatalities from the pandemic are even more alarming.

"The Dunedin owners of Greenbriar’s New Vale and Ohai coal mines profit through supplying low grade coal to Dunedin schools, Cerebos-Gregg’s coffee factory, the hospital, university and others," continued Dante.

"Kids are now maturing with cancer-causing polyaromatic hydrocarbons as well as oxides from sulphur, nitrogen and mercury swirling through our lungs and causing irreparable damage" added Thea.

"Just before many companies close for the holidays we are here to remind you: children are our future and children are sick. This year for Christmas we are singing for our future - a coal free future."