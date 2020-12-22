Rubbish and recycling as per normal over Christmas - Gisborne District Council

Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 - 14:53

Council’s rubbish and recycling collection over Christmas and the New Year period will operate as normal.

"Our hard working teams will be collecting rubbish and recycling on the usual days of service," said Phil Nickerson, solid waste manager.

"That means runs as normal on Christmas Day, Friday, 25 December, the Boxing Day holiday on Monday, 28 December, New Year’s Day on Friday, 1 January, and the New Year’s Day holiday on Monday, 4 January 2021."

He advised residents get bins and bags out the night before or before 7am on the day to ensure collection.

"Our teams will be on the road early and with less traffic on the road we’re assuming they’ll be able to get through the runs more quickly than usual," he said.

"That will also help them get home earlier to spend their Christmas and New Year’s day with friends and whÄnau."

Solid waste and recycling runs as per normal over the Christmas period:

- Christmas Day, Friday 25 December

- Boxing Day holiday, Monday 28 December

- New Year’s Day, Friday, 1 January 2021

- New Year’s Day holiday, Monday 4 January 2021