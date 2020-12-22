Council to trial opening wharf for swimmers

Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 - 15:10

Gisborne District Council, Ngati Oneone and Eastland Port are planning a trial opening of part of wharf 4 to the public this summer.

"This is in response to concerns about the safety of children swimming and doing bombs near the boat ramp while boaties are launching or hoisting boats," said Council’s harbourmaster Sonny Ali.

He said the fence would be removed a third of the way along wharf 4 and a ladder bolted in place to create a dedicated area for recreational use with water access.

"The aim is to encourage children to enjoy the water safely, while staying away from the ramp," Mr Ali said.

"By opening up this area on a trial basis over summer, we are hoping to get a better picture of a long-term solution that supports the needs of everyone who uses the harbour and river.

"Maori Wardens will continue to patrol the area as we’ve noticed a big increase in the number of children swimming in and around the ramp."

Charlotte Gibson of Ngati Oneone said the iwi fully supported the trial.

If you would like to comment on the trial please contact Council at feedback@gdc.govt.nz