Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 - 15:29

SPCA warns against owners leaving their dogs in hot cars

Before Kiwis head away for the Christmas break, SPCA wants to remind pet-owners that animals should not be left unattended in vehicles for any reason, especially over the warmer months.

Since January 1 2020, SPCA received 672 animal welfare calls from members of the public concerned about dogs left in vehicles.

"SPCA’s request is simple. We want pet owners to remember, ‘if you love them, don’t leave them’. Leaving an animal in a hot car even for a few minutes can have devastating results," says SPCA CEO Andrea Midgen.

A dog left in a hot vehicle is at risk of suffering from heat stroke, irreparable brain damage, or even death if they get too hot. Even with the windows left slightly open, panting is not enough to keep their body temperature within a safe range. On a 30°C day, the temperature inside a dark car can reach 39°C in less than five minutes and in 30 minutes it goes up to 49°C. This occurs even in the shade and if the windows are open.

Additionally, pet owners who’s dog becomes heat stressed after being left in a hot car can be issued a $300 fine, as this is an infringeable regulatory offence under the Animal Welfare Act.

"Always take your dog with you when you leave your car to run an errand. If they can’t join you, leave your dog at home. Animals suffering in hot cars is an entirely preventable animal welfare issue that can be solved simply by people being aware of the problem," says Ms. Midgen.

Bystanders worried about seeing an animal trapped in a hot vehicle should call the police or SPCA.