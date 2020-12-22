BSA orders broadcast statement and $3000 costs against Magic Talk

Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 - 16:05

The Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA) has found a Magic Talk Afternoons with Sean Plunket interview about the legal basis for iwi roadblocks under Covid-19 restrictions, amplified negative stereotypes about Maori and had the potential to cause widespread harm.

It has upheld two complaints about the interview of Te WhÄnau Ä Apanui spokesperson Louis Rapihana.

He was questioned about roadblocks in the eastern Bay of Plenty under Covid-19 Alert Level 4 and what the iwi intended to do if anyone refused to comply with the travel permit requirement established under Alert Level 3.

"The broadcaster felt the segment did not contain a ‘high level of vitriol’. We disagree," said the Authority.

It said Mr Plunket’s comments and approach had the effect of reflecting and amplifying casual racism towards MÄori.

"We consider Mr Plunket’s tone, dismissiveness, repeated interruptions of Mr Rapihana and the comments he made following the interview, were either intended to encourage harmful tropes and views, or reflected ignorance at a level that is offensive and harmful to MÄori."

Given the high level of harm, it determined a broadcast statement and $3000 in costs to the Crown were appropriate.