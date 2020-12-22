Real time conservation at Mangungu - Heritage New Zealand

Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 - 16:35

Conservation of one of the oldest buildings cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga is currently underway - and visitors are being invited in to experience this unique project this summer.

Work on MÄngungu Mission in the Hokianga has begun with a focus on the building’s historic wallpapers, reflecting different periods in its past.

"You get a sense of how different the house must have felt. There’s the contrast of these exposed pit-sawn native timbers with some of the vibrant colours and designs of these 19th Century wallpaper remnants," says Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Hokianga Properties Lead, Alex Bell.

"It’s about conserving the materials - but also the experience, the smells, the views, and the ambience of the place."

Archaeological features relating to MÄngungu - the site of the third and largest signing of the Treaty of Waitangi on February 12, 1840 - are also part of the project, which aims to preserve the original mission settlement underground.

"Although land on the site has been ploughed over the years, an incredible amount of archaeological features can still be preserved - especially with buildings or rubbish pits that have a deep footprint," he says.

"Both MÄngungu and Te Waimate Missions are Tohu Whenua and, as early bicultural towns, have the opportunity to reveal important parts of our national story."

Heritage New Zealand’s collections - including journals, letters, newspapers, prints and books - help flesh out and personalise the places with stories of grief, anger, sadness, frustration and happiness; and provide the opportunity to weave people’s lives back into collection objects.

Sustainability is also top of mind.

"These beautiful buildings are made from kauri on a harbour whose hills were once flanked with kauri forests. When you look at the impact of things like Kauri dieback, conservation is not only about preserving the building but also the material that will become increasingly rare."

Staff find, record and conserve unique elements of the site using "good old fashioned hands-on manual labour"; though old-school techniques - like stereoscopic images with a modern adaptation - are being used to create virtual spaces, along with ‘CSI’ UV light tech to identify faint, unrecorded 19th Century writing on the timbers.

"It’s a 181-year-old house, and we want to ensure that people working on it when it’s 281 years old know what we did and why," says Alex.

Cyclists on the Twin Coast Cycle Trail - which runs from the Bay of Islands to MÄngungu Mission - have already enjoyed seeing the conservation work as part of their visitor experience; and others can too this summer. It’s a great chance to learn about New Zealand but also the work of Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga.