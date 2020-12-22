Missionary George Clarke was not one to hold back - Heritage New Zealand

Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 - 16:52

When he arrived in the Bay of Islands in 1824, his parting words to the crew of the French ship Coquille which had transported him and his family from Sydney, were intended to inspire:

"If only you could be here in 10 years’ time you would find, I hope, by the grace of God, that great changes have been made," he said.

Ships doctor, Rene Lesson, recorded his response to Clarke’s ‘first step for man’ moment with a cynicism that suggested he might have been in his role a bit too long: "Clarke will have managed to gather up a few tattooed heads or will have been eaten by his catechumens. Those perhaps are the changes there will be."

Monsieur Lesson’s gloomy prognosis could not have been more wrong.

"George Clarke had been fascinated by New Zealand since he was a boy, after reading a serialised account of Cook’s voyages," says Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Northland Manager, Bill Edwards.

"Some years later he bumped into his boyhood friend James Kemp, who told Clarke he was about to leave for New Zealand as a missionary blacksmith. Clarke - like Kemp, a newly converted evangelical Christian - was impressed, and was further motivated by reading some of the enthusiastic accounts of New Zealand by Samuel Marsden in missionary publications."

According to Truth and Obedience - The Life and Letters of George Clarke by Roger Evans, Clarke shared a strong friendship with Martha Blomfield, the second daughter of Rev Ezekiel Blomfield. The two discussed the possibility of marriage as well as their mutual interest and commitment to serving overseas. George proposed on Good Friday in 1821, and Martha accepted.

"Not yet married, George wrote to the Church Missionary Society in February 1822 to sound them out about the couple’s prospects as missionaries once they were wed," says Bill.

In response, Clarke received a letter from the CMS advising them that a passage had been provided for him and his wife on board the Heroine bound for New South Wales, and that they ‘may embark in that vessel immediately’.

"The Clarke and Blomfield families immediately experienced a surge of excitement as a wedding was thrown together in what would be - in any other circumstance - almost indecent haste. The couple were married on March 14 1822 and left for London immediately after, only to discover no doubt to their annoyance, that the sailing of the Heroine had been delayed by four weeks."

When they eventually got under way, the new couple endured what was to become a six month journey to Port Jackson (Sydney), including a month in Hobart.

During the voyage, George had seized the opportunity to refine his preaching skills on the captive audience of 108 sailors and passengers. His ministrations were politely received during the first month but, according to one commentator, ‘by the end of May when the passengers had exhausted all the possibilities of each other and of the one hundred and fifty foot ship, boredom and heat made the missionary’s audience quite argumentative’.

After a further 15 months spent at Rev Samuel Marsden’s Parramatta mission headquarters, George and Martha - still eager to get to New Zealand - finally set foot in the Bay of Islands.

NgÄpuhi rangatira, Hongi Hika, was there when they arrived and very keen indeed to meet the new missionary.

As contemporary minister John Lang wryly commented: "Of all the missionary artisans who were sent out […], the missionary blacksmith who could mend his broken musket was in reality the only one whose talents commanded his unfeigned respect."

Hongi was to be disappointed however. Marsden had warned him beforehand that Clarke was there to support James Kemp and the Mission, not to practise his undoubted gun- smithing skills. When the subject was broached by Hongi himself, Clarke - always the straight shooter - was equally adamant.

George and Martha were reunited with James and Charlotte Kemp who had been stationed at Kerikeri since 1819, and who had been good friends with the Clarkes back in Norfolk. The couple moved into the Kerikeri Mission House soon after.

"The Clarkes and the Kemps established one of the earliest educational endeavours in New Zealand at Kemp House, teaching the children of rangatira like Hongi Hika literacy, numeracy and domestic skills. Within a year or two George wrote of the peace and security in which the family was living," says Bill.

"In 2000, one of the writing slates used by these children was found in Kemp House. The slate had ‘Na Rongo Hongi a[ged] 16’ written on it - so we know it was used by Rongo, the daughter of Hongi Hika."

The slates were added to the United Nations register of the world’s most historic documents two years ago.

In 1830-31, George and Martha helped establish Te Waimate Mission at Waimate North - the Church Missionary Society’s inland model farm which George managed with Richard Davis. In fact, the house was designed and built by George Clarke and a team of Maori labourers who also assisted.

"Today, both Kemp House in Kerikeri and Te Waimate Mission are cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga and open to the public. They are also recognised as Tohu Whenua," says Bill.

"Both are original and authentic examples of New Zealand frontier buildings that pre-date the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi - by almost 20 years in the case of Kemp House.

They’re also a testament to the tenacity and vision of people like the Clarkes and the Kemps, who established themselves and their families in early frontier New Zealand."