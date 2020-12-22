Ngati Kahungunu supports Ngai Tahu water claim over freshwater

Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 - 16:49

Today, Ngāti Kahungunu whānui including all of our Taiwhenua, settlement groups, marae, hapū and roopu, have agreed to support, join and promote, the Ngāi Tahu claim over freshwater.

We support on several instances. Firstly, through our whakapapa connection to Ngāi Tahu and the Takitimu waka that has carried us over the last thousand years and will carry us into the future. Secondly the state of our rivers and the state of our whenua have been so degraded over the last 50 years and we need an urgent response because the current government regimes have been slow to address these issues.

We want to ensure that Papatuanuku and our rivers and our waiora are nurtured from now on to support successive generations over the next thousand years of Takitimu existence.

We do this strongly, humbly but in support of our whakapapa connections through the Takitimu waka to Ngāi Tahu.