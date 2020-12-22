Arrests made following incidents in Far North

Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 - 16:50

Police have arrested and charged three people in relation to a violent kidnapping and separate serious incident where an officer was shot at in the Far North.

The first incident occurred late on 26 October 2020 where a man was kidnapped at gunpoint on State Highway 10 near Waipapa.

He has gone through a terrifying ordeal before he managed to escape and sought refuge from members of the community.

The second incident occurred at around 4.10am on 27 October 2020.

A car pulled out in front of a Police vehicle and stopped in the middle of the road on State Highway 11 near the Puketona Junction with State Highway 10.

Before the officer could get out of the patrol car, two males have exited their vehicle and have both presented firearms.

The officer has immediately retreated but one shot was fired at the vehicle, which has damaged the windscreen.

Thankfully she was not injured.

Over the last two days, Police have carried out search warrants in Northland, Auckland, Tokoroa and Te Awamutu.

As a result of these warrants, Police has recovered a number of firearms and has now jointly charged three males, who are all members of the Rebels gang, with the following:

A 44-year-old man is charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery, arson, using a firearm against a Police officer, and participating in an organised crime group and is appearing in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

A 26-year-old man is charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery, arson, using a firearm against a Police officer, and participating in an organised crime group.

He is due to appear in the Tokoroa District Court tomorrow.

A 38-year-old male appeared in Manukau District Court today on unrelated drugs and firearms charges and will appear in court on the same charges as the other two in the near future.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public, Police Ten 7 and the media for their assistance with this matter.

Police were determined to hold those allegedly responsible for these senseless and violent crimes to account and we hope today’s arrests provide both victims with some degree of comfort and reassurance.

As this matter is before the courts, we are unable to comment further.