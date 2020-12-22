All kinds of dramas on Russell's beachfront - Heritage New Zealand

Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 - 16:52

The beachfront at Russell has always been a drawcard for people - though over the years, not everyone has gone there just for its swimming, fishing and fine dining.

In its anarchic heyday as ‘the hellhole of the South Pacific’, Russell’s idyllic-looking bay was the scene of all manner of goings on.

For example, at Russell’s beach - or KororÄreka as it was known - duelling occurred a number of times; by two Europeans in particular.

"Joel Polack and Ben Turner were both KororÄreka businessmen - Polack was a merchant and Turner was an inn-keeper. It seems that both men had a mutual disdain for one another that bordered on loathing," says Pompallier Mission Property Lead, Scott Elliffe.

"The two rivals met each other on the beachfront with duelling pistols, not once but twice."

The first encounter took place in 1837. Turner was wounded, but lived to fight again - with Polack as it happened.

The two met again in 1842. This time Polack - who admitted to a ‘rascally bad temper’ was shot in the elbow, and Turner received a bullet in the cheek.

Either both men were lousy shots, or better sense may have prevailed on the day. In New Zealand it was a criminal offence to challenge or provoke another person to fight a duel, with the possibility of the survivor being found guilty of murder.

Whatever the explanation, both Polack and Turner walked away - though their story of mutual hatred is kept alive by Russell actors who regularly celebrate their memory in street theatre performances.

Drama of a different kind was to take place on the Russell beachfront in 1845 - this time centring around Bishop Pompallier’s Marist Mission. The printery building - the sole survivor of the mission complex - is open to visitors today, and is cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga. It is also recognised as a Tohu Whenua.

Pompallier had established his mission at KororÄreka in 1839. His printery, completed three years later, published religious texts in Te Reo that were highly sought after by Maori, and who Pompallier was keen to evangelise.

Hoki - a niece of the rangatira Rewa - became the first MÄori nun, and was baptised Peata (from Beata, meaning Blessed).

At the age of 24 years old, and immediately following the destruction of KororÄreka in 1845, Peata - single-handedly and unarmed - intervened to halt a raiding party from attacking Pompallier’s Marist Mission.

Peata was highly thought of by Bishop Jean-Baptiste Pompallier, who recorded the story of her courageous intervention. Following the destruction of KororÄreka, only about fifteen houses, the Catholic mission establishment, and the house and church of the Church

Missionary Society (CMS) remained standing following the fire that consumed most of the town.

When raiding waka returned to avenge the rangatira who had been killed, 24-year-old Peata began striding up and down along the water’s edge defying the men, who halted their waka some 45 metres away to discuss her challenge. According to Pompallier, she was ‘vaunting her mana, with its clear implication of reprisal, to stall their advance’.

The waka turned away and landed further along the bay, where tensions were further defused. The threatened assault ended peacefully thanks to Peata’s spirited intervention.

"Only two buildings that survived the battle at KororÄreka still stand today - Christ Church and Pompallier Mission - and both are open to the public to visit," says Scott.

One building that is emphatically not available for public view is the house that belonged to our famously bad-tempered duellist, Joel Polack.

"During the battle of Kororareka, the magazine at Polacks Stockade in the centre of town exploded - caused by a careless pipe smoker according to some reports. The resulting fire set many of the neighbouring buildings alight," says Scott.

"Polack’s house, which the stockade encircled, went up in smoke and the resulting fire destroyed much of the rest of KororÄreka."

Polack’s response to the destruction of his home and stockade was not recorded - though he is likely to have been very cross.