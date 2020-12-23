Restricted fire season for Gisborne / Tairawahiti - Fire and Emergency NZ

Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 - 08:31

Gisborne / TairÄwhiti is now in a restricted fire season.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Ray Dever says this means anyone who wants to light an outdoor fire in the area will now need to apply for a permit.

"Recent hot conditions have meant it’s very dry in TairÄwhiti. There is a lot of dry vegetation around which, when combined with the heat, could cause a fire to spread very quickly," says Ray Dever.

"It’s important anyone in TairÄwhiti, residents or visitors, follow the fire season. Apply for a permit if you want to light an outdoor fire. If you have a permit, follow the conditions listed on it.

"Applying for a permit is simple and doesn’t cost anything - just go to www.checkitsalright.nz and follow the instructions.

"You can check local fire danger and fire season status, and get clear guidance on whether you need a permit to light a fire or not.

"Getting a permit means we can help you plan your fire and give advice, like the best day, time and location, to prevent it getting out of control.

"You won’t need a permit to light gas or charcoal barbecues or have a hangi or umu - but do check the fire danger level for the day you plan to have one at www.checkitsalright.nz and follow our fire safety tips."