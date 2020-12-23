Total fire ban in Whangarei and Kaipara - Fire and Emergency NZ

Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 - 13:50

A total fire ban will be in place in WhangÄrei and Kaipara effective from 8am Thursday 24 December.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Myles Taylor says this means no open air fires are permitted across the WhangÄrei and Kaipara districts and all fire permits have been suspended.

The ban on private use of fireworks also remains in place in the Karikari peninsula and Ahipara township.

"It’s very important people follow the fire ban and don’t light any outside fires or let off fireworks," says Myles Taylor.

"It’s too risky. In the current hot and dry conditions a stray ember or firework could easily start a fire which would quickly spread."

The Far North remains in a restricted fire season but fire permits are still suspended in the area until further notice due to the weather conditions.

"It’s still very dry in the Far North but we are expecting some rain to come through the area over the next few days," says Myles Taylor.

"We will continue to monitor the conditions and fire danger level. Fire permits will be reinstated when it’s safe to do so and when there is less risk of a fire getting out of control.

"We need the people of Northland, and those planning a holiday in Northland, to do their part to prevent a wildfire this summer."

Go to www.checkitsalright.nz for more tips on how you can reduce the risk of fire this summer.