Leaving your home these holidays? - NZ Police

Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 - 14:15

With Christmas and the summer break coming up, make sure your home and property is secure from burglars.

Take these simple steps to help deter burglars from your home;

Lock your doors and windows.

Keep valuables out of sight.

Record the serial numbers of expensive electronic items and photograph these and other valuables.

Install an alarm system and get sensor lights fitted.

Keep garden sheds and garages locked when not in use.

Keep hedges or plants around doors and windows well-trimmed, don’t give the burglar a place to hide.

If your car is not secured in a locked garage at your house, here’s how you can deter criminals;

Park in well-lit areas when possible.

Don’t leave valuables or documents with personal information behind.

Always lock your vehicles when you leave them and take your keys with you.

Any boats or vehicles on your property should be disabled so they can’t be moved or towed away.

Consider a steering wheel lock - it's a great deterrent.

Note and report any car registrations and descriptions of suspicious vehicles or people in or around your home.

Keep an eye out for your neighbours and their property and let them know if you are going away.

Simple things like clearing the mailbox and cleaning up around your property show that it’s occupied, and less of a target.

These are easy steps that can make a huge difference when it comes to keeping your property safe.

Come back to a locked and safe home, not a preventable burglary.

If you see anything suspicious and you need police urgently, call 111.

You can also provide information via the Police non-emergency number 105.