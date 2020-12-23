Districts team up to tackle drink driving - NZ Police

Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 - 15:10

One hundred and twenty-six people now face drink drive prosecution after Bay of Plenty and Waikato Police teamed up to tackle impaired driving in both Rotorua and Tauranga recently.

This is the third year the two Districts have worked together on Operation Tri City where Impairment Prevention Team, Commercial Vehicle Safety Team and Road Policing staff spend a weekend in Rotorua, Tauranga and Hamilton carrying out roadside impairment testing.

The final part of the operation will see Bay of Plenty staff travel to the Waikato for a two-day operation next year.

Inspector Brent Crowe, Bay of Plenty Road Policing Manager, says last weekend in the Western Bay of Plenty 94 drivers were processed for impairment-related driving offences - which equates to one in every 81 cars stopped.

"The numbers are absolutely appalling and serve as a stark reminder as to why we breath test every driver we stop."

The previous weekend saw 32 drivers apprehended in Rotorua over two nights.

"As well as being against the law, drink driving is morally wrong and socially inexcusable.

Sharing the road with someone who has been drinking places us all at great risk.

A risk created by selfish and irresponsible people, that can be totally avoided.

"Op Tri City is a great opportunity to show a strong Police presence on our roads and to push our prevention message.

"Generally, word gets around pretty quickly about the increased Police numbers, and if this presence changes behaviours then we have done our job.

"The impact of being apprehended for drinking and driving can be significant, however not as significant as causing serious injury or death on our roads.

Our message is simple, don’t drink and drive, have a plan to get home safely if you have over indulged."