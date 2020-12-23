Heavy traffic following crash in Otaki

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are asking motorists to delay travel if possible following a crash on State Highway 1, near Otaki.
While no one was injured in the crash and the road is now clear, there are significant delays both northbound and southbound as a result.
If you do not need to travel into or out of the area urgently, please delay your trip.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice