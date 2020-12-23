Temporary closure of MTG Hawke's Bay and Napier Library

Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 - 17:21

MTG Hawke’s Bay and Napier Library will close from 5pm Wednesday 23rd December due to urgent remedial work needed on the building’s sprinkler system.

Risks have been identified with the sprinkler system’s ceiling pipe work, which is at risk of falling in a seismic event or other situation where force is applied, for example if the sprinkler system were to be discharged.

Remedial works to the sprinklers were previously identified and work commenced in early December. However recent work has revealed a greater risk to the safety of staff and customers than initially thought. The fixings supporting the sprinkler pipes to the ceiling need to be upgraded to ensure they are of sufficient load bearing capacity.

"The safety of our staff and customers are our highest priority. We have therefore taken the decision to close this building immediately, to enable the necessary repair work to be carried out safely and quickly," says Interim Chief Executive Keith Marshall.

"We are aware of the inconvenience this closure creates for our regular customers as well as visitors to Napier. We will work to ensure the entire building can open up safely as quickly as we can."

Remedial work in the MTG Century Theatre and foyer will be completed in time for the theatre’s reopening on Wednesday 27th January. Work in the rest of the building, including Napier Library, is expected to take longer. Until further investigative work is completed during January, we are unable to provide an exact time of reopening, but some parts of the building could be closed for a number of months. Where possible, we will look to reopen the building in stages, to help minimise disruption.

In the meantime, library customers will be able to access services from Taradale Library only and the summer reading programme will continue. Access to the archives and collections at the MTG off-site store will continue as normal - this includes collection tours.

"We appreciate our community, and particularly our regular visitors to the MTG and library, will be disappointed at the closure. We will keep everyone updated on expected reopening dates as timing of the remedial works become clearer," says Mayor Kirsten Wise.

Frequently Asked Questions can be read online: mtghawkesbay.com/visit/news/ and napierlibrary.co.nz