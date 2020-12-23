Arrest made following incident on Waiotapu Loop Road

Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 - 19:05

Police have made an arrest following an incident at about 11.30pm on 19 December at a public swimming stream known as the 'Hot and Cold' Pools on the Waiotapu Loop Road, near Rotorua.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and theft.

He is due to appear in the Rotorua District Court tomorrow.

Enquiries are continuing to identify and apprehend the other offenders involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via 105 and quote file number 201220/7605.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.