Sudden death in Glen Innes

Thursday, 24 December, 2020 - 08:30

Police are at the scene of a sudden death incident in Glen Innes.

A person has been located deceased on a public walkway near the Glen Innes Train Station.

Initial enquiries are underway and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Cordons are in place and the walkway between Felton Mathew Ave and the train station is currently closed, however the train station is still operating as normal.