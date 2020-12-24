Level 1 water restrictions in place for Levin and Ohau - council

|
Level 1 water restrictions are in place until further notice for all Council water supplies in Levin and Åhau. The restrictions are due to flows in the Åhau River dropping below 2,500 litres per second and demand for water rising above 10,000 cubic metres per day. The Level 1 water restrictions mean that soaker hoses and garden sprinklers may only be used from 5am to 7am and from 7pm to 9pm on alternate days as follows:
Houses with even street numbers on even dates
Houses with odd street numbers on odd dates
Handheld hoses, watering cans or buckets can be used at any time. However, hosing of paved areas is banned unless it is required due to an accident, fire, health hazard or other emergency. Horowhenua District Council is monitoring river levels and water use, and status updates will be published on Council’s website, www.horowhenua.govt.nz, and Council’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/HorowhenuaDC. Roadside signs are in place that indicate the level of water restrictions. Council appreciates the cooperation of residents and visitors with water restrictions, and urges residents to conserve water while restrictions are in place.
Level 1 water restrictions were put in place for Foxton and Foxton Beach on Friday 18 December until further notice due to increasing demand for water. There are currently no water restrictions in place for Shannon and Tokomaru. Water saving tips:
Turn off the tap while brushing teeth or shaving
Check your toilet cistern, taps, and pipes for leaks or overflow
Use a bucket of water and a soft sponge or mop for outdoor cleaning jobs
Sweep up garden waste, rather than hosing it away
Do only full loads in the washing machine and dishwasher
Take shorter showers
Use a bowl or plug in the sink when washing vegetables or hand-washing dishes
Install a dual-flush toilet cistern
