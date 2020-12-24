Slip between Westport and Greymouth closes SH6 this morning - NZTA

Thursday, 24 December, 2020 - 09:47

A slip of rocks and trees after heavy rain along SH6 has closed the coastal highway between Greymouth and Westport this morning.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency contractors are at Whitehorse Hill, north of Fox River, aiming to get a single lane open as soon as they can. The next official update is 2 pm this afternoon, says Waka Kotahi Senior Network Manager Colin Hey.

"In the meantime, drivers should use SH6, 69 and 7 from Westport south through Inangahua and Reefton to Greymouth and the reverse going the other way. Thanks to everyone for taking their time on the Reefton highway, which will have a little more traffic until we get Sh6 reopened," he says.

The slip occurred late last night and the highway was closed after 11 pm.

Updates on this SH6, West Coast/ Buller slip status here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/12

The detour route is the inland highway via the Buller Gorge, Inangahua and Reefton, which will add a half hour or so to the journey:

Site of the slip:

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

- Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAsouthisland

Twitter Top of the South: twitter.com/WakaKotahiTotS

Twitter Canterbury/West Coast: twitter.com/WakaKotahiCWC

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)