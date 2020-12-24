Police continue to treat Glen Innes sudden death as unexplained

Thursday, 24 December, 2020 - 17:15

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong, Auckland City Police:

Police are continuing to make enquiries into a sudden death in Glen Innes this morning.

Shortly before 6am, the body of a 37-year-old female was located deceased on a public walkway near the Glen Innes Train Station.

The death is still being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem will take place tomorrow.

Police are working with the deceased’s next-of-kin, who have been advised.

We are unable to comment further around the identity of the deceased at this stage until formal identification procedures are carried out.

The public walkway between Felton Mathew Avenue and the Glen Innes Train Station will remain closed until further notice.

The train station remains open to the public.