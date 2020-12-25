Friday, 25 December, 2020 - 20:00

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Clevedon-Kawakawa Road, between Clevedon and Kawakawa Bay.

A car collided with a power pole at 7.30pm, bringing down power lines.

Initial information from the scene indicates two people have suffered critical injuries.

Traffic management is being put in place at the intersection of Clevedon-Kawakawa Road and Holdens Road, and the intersection of Clevedon-Kawakawa Road and Ness Valley Road.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.