Serious crash in Henderson

Saturday, 26 December, 2020 - 06:15

Emergency services are attending a serious crash on Triangle Road in Henderson.

The crash was reported around 5:55am.

Initial indications are that there have been injuries.

Traffic control will be in place with diversions at Lincoln Road and Waimumu Road, and the road is expected to be closed for some time.

The Serious Crash Unit will attend to conduct a scene examination.

Further information will be provided when available.