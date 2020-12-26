Henderson Valley Road closed following crash

Saturday, 26 December, 2020 - 06:30

Henderson Valley Road is closed following a single-vehicle crash this morning.

The crash, which occurred between Smythe Road and Hickory Avenue, was reported to Police around 5:20am.

A car has crashed into a power pole, and the lines are currently down.

The are no reported injuries however the road will be closed while the lines are fixed.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.