Henderson Valley Road reopened following crash

Henderson Valley Road has reopened following a single-vehicle crash reported at 5:20am this morning.
No one was injured in the crash however power lines were brought down.
Traffic management will remain in place this morning and there may be delays.
Police thank motorists for their patience.
